Coach Jimmy Cobblah has replaced Ibrahim Sadiq with star player Emmanuel Toku for the clash against Senegal.

Belgian based goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen who impressed against Burkina Faso maintained the number one spot.

In defence, Cobblah made no changes to his back four namely Maxwell Arthur, Gideon Mensah, Issahaku Kondah and Muntari Kamaheni.

Mohammed Kudos will pair Emmanuel Kumah at the centre of the pitch.

Whereas Emmanuel Toku and Enock Atta Adjei have been deployed to the flanks, with two goal hero against Burkina Faso Daniel Lomotey and Sabit Abdullai leading the attack.

The kick-off time is 3:30pm.