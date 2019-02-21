He said it at the State of the Nations Address (SONA) delivered on Thursday to the people of Ghana.

Ghanaians are eager to witness domestic football which has alluded fans since the premiering of the ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed several rots in the game in June last year.

Normalisation Committee (NC) was formed to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to restructure Ghana football and President Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that the NC is working hard to meet the 31st March deadline to bring football back to normalcy.

“The Ghanaian people are [also] expectant of a return to normalcy of all football-related activities as soon as possible, and the Normalization Committee is working to ensure that they meet the March deadline”, he said.

The Normalisation Committee cancelled a special competition which was aimed at engaging the clubs, but it is likely to be brought back after the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports took steps to settle the impasses between the NC and the clubs