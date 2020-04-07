It is understood CK Akonnor has agreed to the personal terms, but he is yet to put pen to paper and complete the two-year contract handed to him as the coach of the Black Stars.

However, his salary is $10,000 less than the salary of his former boss Kwesi Appiah who was paid a salary of $35,000

"In the contract, C.K Akonnor will be taking $25,000. It is in cedi equivalent," Kofi Asare Brako, who is also personal aide to the sports minister revealed on Adom TV. "The contract is for two years," he added.

C.K Akonnor will also move to the official resident of the coach, which was formerly occupied by Kwesi Appiah.

"Akonnor will move into the apartment which was previously occupied by Appiah and will also take the official car,' Mr. Brako continue.

In addition to the $25,000 monthly salary Akonnor has been given a car and a house. The car and house are the same used by Kwesi Appiah.

Akonnor who was the assistant coach of the Black Stars was appointed to replace his boss Kwesi Appiah in January.