Ghana will host Bafana Bafana on Thursday in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Appiah has named a strong line-up for the game, handing a debut to Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba.

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, will also start alongside Thomas Partey, with Emmanuel Boateng leading the attack.

Below is the confirming line-up for the Black Stars:

Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Nuhu; Iddrisu Baba Dede Ayew (C) Thomas Partey Alfred Duncan; Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Boateng.