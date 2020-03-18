The BBC reports that the 27-year-old made the donation to Senegal’s national committee fighting against the fast-spreading disease.

According to his agent, the player was moved to make a donation "when he saw the evolution of the situation".

Sadio Mane

In a separate video shared on social media, Mane urged his compatriots to take coronavirus "extremely seriously".

He also advised them to "disinfect or wash your hands for at least 30 seconds" as a preventive measure.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a global health pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Senegal is one of the African countries that have recorded cases so far, with the country’s number of infected persons currently standing at 27.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has led to a suspension of football activities across Europe, with UEFA announcing on Tuesday that EURO 2020 has also been postponed to next year.

The likes of Mikel Arteta, Cullum Hudson-Odoi, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani have all tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks.