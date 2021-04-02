Covid fall-out may prevent City replacing Aguero says Guardiola

"There is a lot of big chances that maybe we are not going to sign a striker for next season," said Guardiola at Friday's press conference.

"We have enough players in the first team right now and we have interesting players in the academy.

"There is a big chance, with the situation in the world, the economic problems in world football, we are not going to sign any striker for next season."

Guardiola admits Aguero is such an icon at the club that it was incredibly tough not to renew the contract.

However, Aguero has had a frustrating season due to injury and had to sit out a month due to coronavirus.