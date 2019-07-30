The Catalans last became European champions when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in the 2014-15 season.

Barcelona despite dominating domestic football, having won the La Liga four out of five, have failed in the premier European club football.

Cristiano, a rival of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi within the same period has won three UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Barcelona in their quest to match the invincible feat chalked by rivals Real Madrid have pumped huge sums of money into transfers after Neymar left for Paris Saint Germain- signed Moussa Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and this transfer season Antoine Griezman for over 100 million euros.

However, they have laboured in vain, having been knocked out in the UEFA Champions League by their opponents in consecutive competitions and the most heart-breaking incident took place last season when their 3-0 first leg win at Camp Nou was overturned by Liverpool at Ansfield to bow out of the competition in a bizarre fashion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has therefore raised an alarm over Barcelona’s inability to translate their spending spree on European success.

Money won't automatically do the trick, said Cristiano: "It's always Juventus', Real Madrid's and Barcelona's year, but only one team can win the Champions League. Take Barcelona as an example, they've spent so much money in the last five years but haven't won the Champions League. It's not how it works."

Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Juventus from Real Madrid last season received the Marca Legend award in the Spanish capital of Madrid on Monday.