Cristiano Ronaldo was living in £250,000-a-month hotel after Saudi Arabia move

According to a report by talkSPORT, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and his family took the first two floors which has 17 rooms.

The Portugal international was announced as Al-Nassr’s big signing in January after playing in Europe for the better part of the last two decades.

The move made Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, with an estimated £175 million per year contract.

The 38-year-old has hit the ground running at the Saudi Arabian club, having registered five goals and provided two assists in as many games.

Ronaldo spent seven weeks in the lavish Four Seasons hotel before leaving to stay in permanent accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

The location of Ronaldo’s current home is not known but it is said to be a luxury apartment that has high-level security and easy access to shops, gyms, restaurants and other amenities.

The former Real Madrid star was voted Manchester United player of the year last season after scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

However, his contract was terminated by the English giants following an interview where he made a couple of disparaging allegations.

Business Insider USA

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an explosive interview last November, Ronaldo opened up on his tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

He slammed the club and its manager, Eric ten Hag, for disrespecting him, insisting he felt betrayed by both.