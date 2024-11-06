Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona: Lewandowski score brace as Barca dismantle Red Star

Red Star’s Ndiaye narrowly missed a chance to edge his team ahead, and Barcelona quickly made him pay. Just before the break, Lewandowski tapped in his third Champions League goal of the season, seizing on Raphinha’s rebound off the post.

Barcelona extended their advantage shortly after the restart. Lewandowski netted his second goal in the 53rd minute, and Raphinha added another just two minutes later, making it 4-1. With the game firmly under control, Fermin Lopez piled on a fifth late in the match, hitting the crossbar and forcing Red Star’s keeper Ilic into a fine save.

Crvena Zvezda continued to press and were rewarded in the 84th minute when Milson curled a consolation goal, reducing the deficit to 5-2.

What is next for both teams

The victory moves Barcelona to sixth in the standings ahead of their next fixture against Brest.