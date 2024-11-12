Crystal Palace, Union Berlin, and three other clubs compete for Ghana’s Terry Yegbe

Yegbe’s solid performances in the Allsvenskan have included three goals and an assist in 22 league games.

Additionally, he has participated in one cup match and twelve Europa League games, including qualifiers, highlighting his value on the European stage.

As a result, clubs from England and Germany are closely monitoring Yegbe, with reports suggesting that Elfsborg has set an asking price of around €5 million for the promising Ghanaian centre-back.

Yegbe receives first Black Stars call-up

In addition to his club success, Yegbe recently earned his first call-up to Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars. He was added to the squad as a late replacement after eight players originally selected by head coach Otto Addo withdrew due to injuries and other reasons.

This marks Yegbe’s first involvement with the senior team, following his stint with the Black Meteors at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.