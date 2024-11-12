Crystal Palace, Union Berlin, and three other clubs compete for Ghana’s Terry Yegbe

The 23-year-old, who joined Swedish club Elfsborg from Finnish side SJK Seinäjoki, has made a significant impact in his debut season, securing a regular place in Elfsborg’s starting lineup.
Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe is reportedly drawing strong interest from several European clubs, including Premier League teams Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, as well as German sides Union Berlin and Freiburg.
Yegbe’s solid performances in the Allsvenskan have included three goals and an assist in 22 league games.
Additionally, he has participated in one cup match and twelve Europa League games, including qualifiers, highlighting his value on the European stage.
As a result, clubs from England and Germany are closely monitoring Yegbe, with reports suggesting that Elfsborg has set an asking price of around €5 million for the promising Ghanaian centre-back.
Yegbe receives first Black Stars call-up
In addition to his club success, Yegbe recently earned his first call-up to Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars. He was added to the squad as a late replacement after eight players originally selected by head coach Otto Addo withdrew due to injuries and other reasons.
This marks Yegbe’s first involvement with the senior team, following his stint with the Black Meteors at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars are currently in camp, preparing for a crucial AFCON qualifier against Angola in Luanda on Friday. They will return to the Accra Sports Stadium to face Niger three days later in their final qualifying game.