Daniel Afriyie Barnieh: Hearts forward gifted car after helping club to win league

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been gifted a brand new car following his impressive performances in the 2020-21 season.

The 20-year-old is said to have been given a Hyundai Veloster 2013 by his manager Alhaji Malik.

The businessman, who is the Owner of Pacific Oil, is said to have presented the car to Barnieh after Hearts were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League.

This was revealed by Angel FM journalist Saddick Adams on the Floodlights sports show on Tuesday.

Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Pulse Ghana

Barnieh played an instrumental role, especially in the second round of the season, as the Phobians ended their 12-year trophy drought.

The young forward scored four goals, including the winner against Asante Kotoko in the title decider, as Hearts won the league.

The Black Satellites captain has been in inspiring form and was once against on the score sheet during the club’s draw with Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

The Phobians romped to the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals.

Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams shared the spoils.

Hearts were aided by the result of bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 2-1 to Bechem United on the same day to ensure it was now mathematically impossible to surpass the Phobians.

Earlier in the year, Barnieh also led the Black Satellites to win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania.

Wow! Afriyie Bannie Gets A Brand New Car From His Manager For Helping Hearts To Win The League.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

England forward Marcus Rashford missed in the penalty shoot-out Creator: Frank Augstein