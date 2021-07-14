Daniel Afriyie Barnieh: Hearts forward gifted car after helping club to win league

The businessman, who is the Owner of Pacific Oil, is said to have presented the car to Barnieh after Hearts were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League.

This was revealed by Angel FM journalist Saddick Adams on the Floodlights sports show on Tuesday.

Pulse Ghana

Barnieh played an instrumental role, especially in the second round of the season, as the Phobians ended their 12-year trophy drought.

The young forward scored four goals, including the winner against Asante Kotoko in the title decider, as Hearts won the league.

The Black Satellites captain has been in inspiring form and was once against on the score sheet during the club’s draw with Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

The Phobians romped to the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals.

Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams shared the spoils.

Hearts were aided by the result of bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 2-1 to Bechem United on the same day to ensure it was now mathematically impossible to surpass the Phobians.