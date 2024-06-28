ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Amartey: Besiktas reportedly set to offload Ghana defender after just one season

Emmanuel Ayamga

Besiktas are reportedly considering selling Daniel Amartey following the defender’s underwhelming debut season in the Turkish Superlig.

The Ghana international only joined Besiktas a year ago after parting ways with Leicester City at the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, despite starting the season strongly, his spell in Turkey ended on a slow note after he was blighted by injuries.

He also struggled to break into the starting line-up in the latter part of the campaign, having fallen down the pecking order.

According to Turkish journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu, Amartey is one of several players who could be sold by Besiktas this summer.

The report suggests the club is also looking to offload Vincent Aboubakar, Jean Onana, Valentin Rosier, Omar Colley, Javi Montero, Arthur Masuaku, Ersin Destanoglu, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ante Rebic.

Amartey made 27 appearances across all competitions last season, 18 of which came in the Turkish league, while contributing one goal.

Before joining Besiktas, the centre-back spent seven years at Leicester, where he won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

He also played in the UEFA Champions League with the English club but decided to leave on a free after the Foxes were relegated in the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, Amartey has also missed some important games for Ghana in the last few months due to his niggling injuries.

The 29-year-old was invited for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros last November, but only played against the former before being ruled out of the latter match due to injury.

He also missed the Black Stars’ recent World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

Emmanuel Ayamga

