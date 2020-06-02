Daniel Amartey’s 21,000 pounds weekly wage makes him the fourth-lowest earner at Leicester City.

His wage is only better than Danny Ward (£20,000), Harvey Barnes

(£10,00) and Hamza Choudhury (£7,5000).

Meanwhile, his teammates Jamie Vardy who is the highest earner at the club receives a weekly wage of £140,000.

The English striker is followed by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who takes £130,000 per week.

Ghanaian defender had a thrilling start to his Leicester City career, winning with the side the English Premier League after joining them in the 2016 January transfer window from Danish outlift FC Copenhagen

Daniel Amartey has been struggling for a regular spot at the club for the past two seasons after Italian Claudio Ranieri was sacked, coupled with injury worries (he was sidelined by an injury for the past year)

His return was met by the outbreak of COVID-19, however, the English topflight returns next month.

Below is the list of players and their wages at Leicester City

Jamie Vardy - £140,000 a week

Kasper Schmeichel - £130,000 a week.

Jonny Evans - £80,000 a week.

Wilfred Ndidi - £75,000 a week.

Ricardo Pereira - £70,000 a week.

Ben Chilwell (R) - £65,000 a week.

Kelechi Iheanacho - £60,000 a week.

Wes Morgan - £60,000 a week.

Demarai Gray - £55,000 a week.

James Maddison - £55,000 a week.

Christian Fuchs - £50,000 a week.

Nampalys Mendy - £50,000 a week.

Marc Albrighton - £45,000 a week.

Ayoze Perez - £45,000 a week.

Caglar Soyuncu - £45,000 a week .

Youri Tielemans - £33,038 a week.

Matty James - £32,000 a week.

Bartosz Kapustka - £30,000 a week.

Eldin Jakupovic - £23,000 a week.

Daniel Amartey - £21,000 a week.

Danny Ward - £20,000 a week.

Harvey Barnes - £10,000 a week.

Hamza Choudhury - £7,500 a week.