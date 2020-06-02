Goodwill Agyeman, who is the President of the Ghana Powerlifting Association (GPA) reportedly passed away on Monday 1st June 2020.

According to a GNA report, he complained of heart and chest ache and was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Mr. Agyeman died while on treatment at the hospital.

His death has occurred just a day after the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo lifted the ban non-contact sports, which include Powerlifting.

The businessman was also a member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

May his soul rest in peace.