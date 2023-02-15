Daniel Sturridge congratulates Michael Essien for acquiring UEFA A coaching license

“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license,” Essien wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland.”

Reacting to Essien’s post, Sturridge, who played alongside the Ghanaian midfielder at Chelsea, congratulated his former teammate.

“Congrats bro,” the former England international wrote, as many other celebrities swarmed Essien’s page to congratulate him.

Essien has been undertaking his coaching badges since stepping back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.

In an interview in 2021, Essien said he never thought he would become a coach but believes he has a lot to impart on the younger generation of players.

“I never thought I would be a coach when I was playing,” the ex-Ghana international stated.

“But I feel now I have a lot to give to the younger generation coming up, so I decided to learn more about being a coach and to explore this pathway.”