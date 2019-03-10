The 21-year-old lasted just 33 minutes last week during their 4-1 win over NAC Breda.

The former Asante Kotoko marksman suffered concussion after a heavy fall and was placed with Thomas Buitinik.

Dauda initially wanted to continue playing, but coach Leonid Slutsky did not to take a risk.

He returned to the side’s lineup against Feyenoord after being cleared by the medical team.

The Ghanaian forward repaid the faith shown in him coach Slutky as he fired in an equalizer in the 47th minute after Orkun Kokcu had given the visitors the initiative on the stroke of half time.

He was replaced in the 62nd minute of the game.

Dauda has scored two goals since joining the club on loan from Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in the winter transfer window.

