Accam, who is still mourning the death of his father, ended his eight-month goal drought in the 31st after connecting to a sleek pass from Fafa Picault.

The 26-year-old then capitalized on some dodgy defending from Columbus to make it 2-0 in the 41st minute after toe-poking past goalkeeper Joe Bendik.

Accam also assisted an insurance tally by Ilsinho in the 48th minute, as Philadelphia used possession and the energy of homegrown midfielder Brenden Aaronson to see out the match.

He enjoyed full throttle of the match for Philly likewise compatriots Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful for Columbus, while Lalas Abubakar warmed their bench.