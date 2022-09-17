David Beckham queues for over 12 hours to view Queen Elizabeth lying in state

The ex-Manchester United star has been a friend of the Buckingham Palace for years and met the Queen a couple of times in the past.

It was also the Queen who knighted Beckham with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) back in 2003.

"This day was always going to be a difficult day. Our thoughts are with the family, it's very special to hear all of the stories from people here,” Beckham told Sky Sports after paying his respects to the Queen.

"The most special moment for me was to receive my OBE. I took my grandparents with me who were huge royalists.

"I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life to be around Her Majesty. It's a sad day, but a day to remember."

The Queen passed away at Balmoral last Thursday (September 8, 2022) at the age of 96, having ascended the throne in 1952.