Declan Rice praises Thomas Partey as one of the best midfielders in the world

Emmanuel Ayamga

Declan Rice has labelled Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey as an incredible player and recognises the midfielder as one of the best in the world.

Rice sealed a British record £105 million move from West Ham United to the Gunners and has so far made a bright start to life at the Emirates.

The England international’s arrival means Arsenal are now stacked in midfield, where Partey and Jorginho also operate.

Asked about the best midfielders in the world, Rice picked Manchester City’s Rodri and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni but also had high praise for Partey.

“The main one in the Premier League is Rodri, he’s incredible. The way he works, the way he keeps that Man City team ticking, he’s a top player,” Rice told Channel 4.

“Partey, when I came to Arsenal, he was incredible and has been until his injury. Tchouameni at Real Madrid, he’s aggressive, gets on the ball, goes forward.”

Rice also revealed his admiration for Jorginho, insisting he’s been impressed by the Italy international and even learns from him.

England midfielder Declan Rice speaks to the press AFP

"The one who has surprised me so much, not surprise me because I knew he was such a good player anyway but playing with him every day in training and seeing how he is, because he's not the biggest is Jorginho,” he said.

"His brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder, I've been trying to pick up little things off him. He's always in position and he always knows when to pass

"He always creates time for himself. He's an outstanding trainer and I've been trying to take in little bits of his game as well."

Meanwhile, Partey is currently injured and is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
