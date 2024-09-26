Derek Boateng blasts GFA over stadium crisis, says 'they only care about money'

CAF stated, “The current state of the pitch does not meet the standards required for CAF/FIFA senior international matches, necessitating a complete reconstruction.” They have also urged local authorities to perform a thorough evaluation of all major international stadiums in Ghana to ensure compliance with technical standards.

This ban has left Ghana with limited options for hosting their upcoming match against Sudan, which may need to be played in Togo, Nigeria, or Ivory Coast.

Expressing his dismay, Derek challenged the FA to take action if they truly care about the game. “It is really sad. This job is a huge job. One person cannot do it,” he said. He added, “The FA needs to wake up and do something because this is their job—to make sure that all the fields are good for the players to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further emphasised, “The only thing they care about is money. We have players coming from Europe to play on a sh**t pitch, and you expect them to perform well and win games? If the FA cares about football, they have to make sure those things [fixing pitches] are done before the players come [in October].”

Pulse Ghana

In reaction to the situation, the Sports Ministry released a statement directing the National Sports Authority (NSA) to address the issues with the Baba Yara Stadium pitch. The NSA has been relying on renting national stadiums for income, but this practice has led to many facilities being left in poor condition.