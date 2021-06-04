RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend honoured with doctorate degree

The University of Sciences and Technology of Africa network (Rusta) in Abidjan has awarded Didier Drogba with an honorary doctorate degree.

The Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend was honoured for his role in bringing stability to the country and the commendable charity works he’s been undertaking.

Drogba received the degree in the company of his mother, Clotilde, at a ceremony organised at the premise of the university on Thursday.

The 43-year-old played many times Ivory Coast and was a key member of the team that qualified for the country’s first-ever World Cup in 2006.

His international career spanned over a decade, as he rose to become the Elephants’ all-time top scorer with 65 goals.

Off the pitch, Drogba has also been very influential figure in his home country, helping to stop a three-year civil war in 2005.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has also supported children and invested massively in health infrastructure in his country in recent years.

The former Ivory Coast international is widely respected across the world for his excellence on and off the pitch.

He won everything at Chelsea, including multiple Premier League titles and the club’s first-ever Champions League trophy.

Last October, he received the 2020 UEFA President’s award from Aleksander Ceferin for his incredible impact on and off the pitch.

“Didier is a hero to millions of football fans for his achievements throughout his glittering playing career,” UEFA president Ceferin noted.

“He is a leader – a pioneer. I will remember him as a player for his skill, strength and intelligence, but above all for his insatiable appetite to succeed – a trait which is just as present in his desire to help others off the field of play.”

