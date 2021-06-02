‘Keep on inspiring the youth’ – Drogba’s message to Essien after meeting him

The Portuguese brought Drogba to the Stamford Bridge in 2004 and later signed Essien in January 2005 for a then club-record fee of £24.4 million.

Pulse Ghana

Both went on to win numerous trophies with Chelsea, including multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Having met again after a long while, an excited Drogba urged Essien to keep inspiring the youth to achieve greater things.

In a Twitter post, the former Ivory Coast striker shared a group photo with Essien accompanied by an encouraging caption.

“Great to see you my Brother @michaelessien @chelseafc. Keep on inspiring the youths and all the best in your future,” Drogba wrote.