‘Keep on inspiring the youth’ – Drogba’s message to Essien after meeting him

Didier Drogba was full of praise for Michael Essien after a recent meeting between the two former Chelsea stars.
The African duo was part of Jose Mourinho’s early signings when he became manager of the Blues over a decade and a half ago.
The Portuguese brought Drogba to the Stamford Bridge in 2004 and later signed Essien in January 2005 for a then club-record fee of £24.4 million.
Both went on to win numerous trophies with Chelsea, including multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.
Having met again after a long while, an excited Drogba urged Essien to keep inspiring the youth to achieve greater things.
In a Twitter post, the former Ivory Coast striker shared a group photo with Essien accompanied by an encouraging caption.
“Great to see you my Brother @michaelessien @chelseafc. Keep on inspiring the youths and all the best in your future,” Drogba wrote.
Essien equally replied, saying: “Always great to see you my brother @didierdrogba I wish you all the best.”
