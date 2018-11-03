Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

news

Sheikh Tophic Sienu, aide to Kwesi Nyantakyi, former boss of the Ghana Football Association has said that report making round that the bankroller of Wa All Stars has threatened to speak and expose people is false.

Kwes Nyantakyi was handed a lifetime ban by the world football governing body, following the Anas expose’ into Ghana football.

Nyantakyi who believes the sanction by FIFA was too harsh has made it clear that he will appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

In the wake of the ban a report making round has claimed the former FIFA Executive Council member has threatened to speak because he doesn’t want to go down alone, but aide to the ex-GFA president has stated that the report should be disregarded.

Please kindly discard reports in the media that Mr. Nyantakyi has said he will not go down alone but will shake Ghana,” the statement reads

The story is from a blog which can't even be traced. Its never true. Its false and a must be treated as such.

For the records, Mr. Nyantakyi has not spoken to anyone since this whole drama of Anas Exposé started and it's subsequent FIFA ban.

If there is anything Mr. Nyantakyi wish to communicate to the media or the public, it will be properly done through a statement or a release.

So please kindly ignore any story from any unrecognizable blog.

Thank you.

Sheikh Tophic Sienu

Aide to Mr. Nyantakyi