Division One club Phar Rangers now defunct; withdraws from all GFA competitions

However, a statement released by its management on Monday, June 7, 2021, said the club can be considered defunct henceforth.

The club also disclosed that they were withdrawing from the Division One Zone 3 League and the FA Cup.

“The management and directors of PHAR Rangers FC have resolved to withdraw from all GFA competitions including the Division One Zone 3 League and the FA Cup with immediate effect.

“Consider the club defunct from henceforth. We thank you for your cooperation,” the statement from Phar Rangers said.

This comes just two days after Phar Rangers defeated Dreams FC on penalties to progress to the round of 32 of the FA Cup.