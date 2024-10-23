Do players get to keep the Ballon d’Or trophy? Find out here

The prestigious award is given to the best player in the world from August 1 to July 31 every year during the ceremony.

This year’s ceremony is the 68th edition of the awards ceremony since it was introduced in 1956.

The annual ceremony brings together the biggest names in football from ex-footballers, pundits, commentators, sports writers, and journalists to celebrities in different fields under one roof to celebrate the beautiful game.

10 different categories including both men's and women's categories will be awarded on the day.

But after the ceremony, will the Ballon d’Or winners get to keep the trophy?

Below is the explanation

Yes, the winners in the various categories get to keep their trophies, according to the UEFA website. An original trophy is produced for each category every single year and the award winners can keep their trophies.

There are theoretically 69 official Ballon d'Or trophies, five Women's Ballon d'Or trophies, five Kopa Trophies, five Yashin Trophies, two Gerd Müller Trophies, and two Socrates Awards in circulation worldwide.

Both Diego Maradona and Pelé were given honourary Ballon d'Or trophies for their entire football careers because they were not eligible for the Ballon d'Or at the time.

Additionally, each laureate can request more official copies of their awards.

The organisers France Football also exhibit two original copies of the Ballon d’Or trophy in its offices.