'More than Goal': Documentary on how Nkrumah used football to unite Africa to be released

The documentary was produced by Ghana's WB Group and captures the impact and influence of Nkrumah in African football.

Interviews with a host of global voices, including historians, activists, journalists, musicians and legendary footballers are also captured in the project.

Among them are PLO Lumumba (Kenya), Seun Kuti (Nigeria), Peter Alegi (USA) and Lawyer Anokye Yaw Frimpong (Ghana).

Other influential people who were also interviewed for the documentary are Osei Kofi, Kofi Pare (Ghana), and the late commentator Joe Lartey (Ghana).

“More Than Goal” tells the story of Nkrumah's pioneering role as the architect of Ghanaian independence on March 6, 1957, to his audacious quest for a unified African voice on the global stage.

With gripping detail, the film unveils how he brilliantly wielded football's universal language and passionate following as a vehicle to rally the continent under his transcendent Pan-African vision.

It also captures Nkrumah’s personal struggles, the daunting roadblocks, and his painful overthrow in 1966 that nearly extinguished his dream of continental unity and respect.

Persons who wish to support the fundraiser campaign can do so here: https://gofund.me/778d1a80

