The Hearts of Oak legend has been a professional footballer for the past two decades, playing on three different continents.

Don Bortey started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to Hearts of Oak, where he became a cult hero.

The 37-year-old won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, while he also had notable stints with Al Wasl and Ange IF.

Don Bortey said he intends to venture into coaching and to help raise the next generation of talents after hanging up his boots.

"I want to be a coach now. I’ve retired. I was not 100 per cent sure but I have done it,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

"I’m still playing football but not competitively. I don’t want to play any more competitive leagues like the Ghana Premier League because I have made the name already.

"Everybody knows my name in Ghana football. So I have to leave for the young ones to take over. Now, I’m a coach. I’m not a footballer anymore. I’ve retired."

Don Bortey’s international career wasn’t quite successful, but he was part of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.