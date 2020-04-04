The two forwards gained legendary status while playing in the Ghana Premier League in the 2000s.

Charles Taylor and Don Bortey were even once teammates at Hearts of Oak, leading the Phobians to league glory in 2002.

Taylor later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.

READ ALSO: Andre Ayew makes list of top 50 EFL players in 2019/20 season

With both players currently retired, their legend still reigns and many football lovers remain divided over who the better player was.

Here are some Twitter reactions from Ghanaians: