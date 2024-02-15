Don’t appoint an established coach for the Black Stars – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to GFA

“Let’s not go for already made coaches because they don’t add value to the national team. the up and coming ones can help in building a solid team for the Black Stars. It’s time to dwell on the young ones as it was previously done” he said on the floor of Parliament.

The Ghana Football Association parted ways with the former Premier League manager and the entire technical staff of the national team following the team’s poor showing at the just ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ivory Coast emerged as winners.

The domestic football governing body are currently hunting for a new coach to lead the national team.

Allegations of interference in player selection in the various national teams have been rife in recent years, with fingers pointing at the GFA.

Such claims again reared their head during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when an inactive Richard Ofori was picked as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of both Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott.