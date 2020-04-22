A statement released by the Chief of Staff of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, indicates that Dr. Kwame Kyei has submitted a report of his three-year tenure as the Executive Chairman of Kotoko and added that the Manhyia Palace is aware of the disunity in the club due to the backlash over the FIFA fine due to the transfer of Emmanuel Clottey.

READ MORE: David Duncan includes Charles Taylor, Dong Bortey in his all-time GPL XI, as he snubs Ishmael Addo

It would be recalled that FIFA slapped a fine of $180,000 on Asante Kotoko in 2015 for signing Emmanuel Clottey at a time he had a contract with Tunisian giants Esperance.

However, the Porcupine Warriors refused to settle the amount despite a reminder to do so in 2019 and FIFA has further instructed the Kumasi giants to pay $45,000 interest on the amount in addition to $15,000 as an administrative charge.

Some management members of the club have resigned and have openly disclosed in interviews that the Executive Chairman’s refusal to heed to management advice that has landed the club in deeper troubles regarding the transfer of Clottey.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has urged all parties to keep calm to restore unity in the club as he investigates the matter and he to will communicate the way forward in due course.

“The report is being evaluated for the consideration of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, and an announcement will be made in due course on the future direction of the club.”

Full statement reads