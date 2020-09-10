He signed a four-year deal with the ‘Still Believe’ side after successfully passing a mandatory club medical.

Dreams FC officially announced the signing of Agyenim Boateng from Nzema Kotoko on their website.

“Following a successful medical assessment, Dreams FC wishes to announce Agyenim Boateng Mensah as the new signing of the club,” a section of the statement reads.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah has been one of the best strikers in division one.

He has registered 38 goals in 52 games played in all competitions.

Dreams FC have been very busy in the transfer market ahead of the upcoming season having already signed former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso and ex-Accra Great Olympics Abel Manomey

He is expected to a formidable strike-partnership with Joseph Esso and Abel Manomey in the new Dreams FC attack for the 2020/2021 campaign.