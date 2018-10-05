Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo


Serie A EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

The video game developer has chosen to remove Cristiano Ronaldo's image from their website following the rape accusations against the Juventus star.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo play

EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

Promotional images of Cristiano Ronaldo have been taken down by EA as it monitors recent rape allegations against the FIFA 19 cover star.

Everyone's seen this year's Ronaldo FIFA image; the footballer sports his new Juventus kit in front of a bright blue background. It's what players greeted with as they start up the game, and it was what you saw whenever you visited FIFA social media accounts.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of the week

A number of EA channels had it plastered as headers, in Tweets, and pretty much everywhere. But if you look for it now? It can't be found - anywhere.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using intelligence instead of pace Video Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using intelligence instead of pace
Stay away from Patrick Razak - Hearts warn Kotoko Stay away from Patrick Razak - Hearts warn Kotoko
201: Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is in severe doubt 201 Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is in severe doubt
Serie A: The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid player in the world Serie A The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid player in the world
Football: FIFA suspends Sierra Leone over government interference Football FIFA suspends Sierra Leone over government interference
Football Africa: FIFA suspends Sierra Leone FA over government interference Football Africa FIFA suspends Sierra Leone FA over government interference

Recommended Videos

Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe



Top Articles

1 Matchday Two Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of the weekbullet
2 Black Stars Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)bullet
3 In Las Vegas Video of Ronaldo dancing seductively with rape accuser...bullet
4 International Football I would prefer to commit the future of my...bullet
5 Man United Striker Check out Romelu Lukaku's three new Mercedes...bullet
6 Today In History Eric Ayiah named among 60 best youngsters in...bullet
7 Number 12 Anas exposé destroying marriages of footballers -...bullet
8 Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo in danger of losing $1 billion...bullet
9 Sexual Abuse Nike 'deeply concerned' by Ronaldo rape...bullet
10 La Liga Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
2 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
3 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
8 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
9 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

We will not sell Patrick Razak to Kotoko: Hearts PRO
Ghana Premier League We will not sell Patrick Razak to Kotoko: Hearts PRO
Juventus say Ronaldo is "ready to play" this weekend
Football Juventus shares drop amid Ronaldo rape claims as sponsors express deep "concerns"
Jurgen Klopp hopes a defeat by Napoli will sting his Liverpool side into action against Manchester City
Football Klopp believes Napoli loss can spur Liverpool on against Man City
Lionel Messi wins Player of the week despite snub in team of the week
Matchday Two Lionel Messi wins Player of the week despite snub in team of the week award
X
Advertisement