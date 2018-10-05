EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

news

Promotional images of Cristiano Ronaldo have been taken down by EA as it monitors recent rape allegations against the FIFA 19 cover star.

Everyone's seen this year's Ronaldo FIFA image; the footballer sports his new Juventus kit in front of a bright blue background. It's what players greeted with as they start up the game, and it was what you saw whenever you visited FIFA social media accounts.

A number of EA channels had it plastered as headers, in Tweets, and pretty much everywhere. But if you look for it now? It can't be found - anywhere.