EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

The video game developer has chosen to remove Cristiano Ronaldo's image from their website following the rape accusations against the Juventus star.
Everyone's seen this year's Ronaldo FIFA image; the footballer sports his new Juventus kit in front of a bright blue background. It's what players greeted with as they start up the game, and it was what you saw whenever you visited FIFA social media accounts.
A number of EA channels had it plastered as headers, in Tweets, and pretty much everywhere. But if you look for it now? It can't be found - anywhere.