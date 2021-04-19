Ebusua Dwarfs coach struggles to walk after being assaulted by Berekum Chelsea fans

Enock Afram put Dwarfs ahead in the first half but Chelsea rallied from behind to secure a 2-1 win, thanks to second-half goals from Stephen Badu and Kofi Owusu.

The game was, however, marred by elements of hooliganism when the coach of Dwarfs was attacked by fans of the home team.

“We played the first match, we said our prayer with the players and just as we were going into the dressing room, then about 30 supporters in front of the dressing room. They wanted to search me because they were suspecting I had juju [black magic] on me,” Thompson narrated his ordeal.

“They forcibly opened my zip and all that and when I tried to resist, they started punching me, held my leg, I fell down, some were kicking me.

“This shouldn’t be happening in Ghana football in this day and age. We [Ghana] have come of age, we are in the scientific world to be pummeled, kicked and all that. I have a family at home. I can’t die because of football.”

This comes just a week after the GFA President, Kurt Okraku, visited the Bono and Ahafo regions to speak to club administrators over the spate of hooliganism in the two regions.

The GFA boss had called on the clubs to unite in fighting against violence and hooliganism in order to protect the image of Ghana football.