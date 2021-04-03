Ghana Premier League: New Dwarfs Japanese signing promises one game-one goal

“Recently I had two friendly matches, I scored two good goals,” Jindo told 3Sports
According to the 25-year-old, he is in a good physical condition for the season and will need midfielders who can constantly feed him with passes.
“I am the kind of the striker that runs into space, I need midfielders, defenders to provide me with good passes, recently I have been communicating very well with my teammates and my coaches which is leading to this result and I am very much prepared, very fit and mentally ready,” he added.