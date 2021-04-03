RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Ghana Premier League: New Dwarfs Japanese signing promises one game-one goal

Ghana Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs have signed a new player named Jindo Morishita to boost their chances of making an impact in the domestic league.

Ebusua Dwarfs new boy Jindo Morishita

The new boy in an interview with 3news.com promised to score more goals for the Cape Coast outfit during the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The Japanese striker who joined Dwarfs in the second round of the season has set a target of scoring a goal in each game.

“We have 17 games for the second round and one game, one goal, that is my personal goal, I will score 17 goals in 17 games.

“Recently I had two friendly matches, I scored two good goals,” Jindo told 3Sports

According to the 25-year-old, he is in a good physical condition for the season and will need midfielders who can constantly feed him with passes.

“I am the kind of the striker that runs into space, I need midfielders, defenders to provide me with good passes, recently I have been communicating very well with my teammates and my coaches which is leading to this result and I am very much prepared, very fit and mentally ready,” he added.

