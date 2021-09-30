Edmund Addo: 5 things to know about Ghanaian midfielder who impressed against Real Madrid

The 21-year-old started in a midfield pivot for the Moldovan champions as they claimed a hard-fought 1-2 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Addo played an instrumental role in his side’s victory and was a lively presence in the middle of the park throughout the 90 minutes.

With his name currently flying around, Pulse Sports had dug up five interesting things about the enterprising midfielder:

He played for Mighty Cosmos at Colts level

Addo was born in Chorkor in Accra but his football career took off at neighbouring town Mamprobi.

He joined the colts club Mighty Cosmos at a young age, and it was there that he first honed his skills as a footballer.

Addo is yet to be capped by Ghana

Despite his impressive showings in the UEFA Champions League, Addo has never been called up to any of Ghana’s national teams yet.

He hasn’t featured for his country at any level – be it U17, U20, U23 or the senior national team, the Black Stars.

His first European club was FK Senica

Addo’s development appears to be on track at Sheriff but he initially struggled to adapt when he arrived in Europe.

The young midfielder failed his trials with Atalanta Parma, Bologna and Sassuolo when he was a teenager. He finally secured a move to Slovakian topflight side FK Senica in 2018.

Addo is under Ghanaian super-agent Oliver Arthur

Addo is a player under Oliver Arthur’s popular ArthurLegacy Sports Consult. It was this agency that scouted him and helped him secure a move to Europe.

His dream team is Manchester United