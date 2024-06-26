ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Frankfurt fan who has kept Tony Yeboah's tattoo for over 30 years goes viral

Emmanuel Ayamga

Tony Yeboah’s cult status in the city of Frankfurt continues to grow with each passing day, with a photo of a fan who has tattooed his name and jersey number on his back resurfacing on the internet.

Eintracht Frankfurt fan tattoos Tony Yeboah's name and jersey number on his back
Yeboah enjoyed a glamorous career, which saw him start at Ghanaian sides Asante Kotoko, Cornerstones and Okwawu United before moving to Europe.

He went on to establish himself in Germany, where he lined up for FC Saarbrucken and later Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

However, it was at Eintracht Frankfurt that he truly made his name after attaining legendary status in his five years with the club.

Despite later swapping the German side for Leeds United in the Premier League, Yeboah remains a hero to the people of Frankfurt, who continue to idolise him to date.

They adore him so much that a viral photo on social media shows a Frankfurt fan who has had a tattoo of Yeboah on his back for over 30 years now.

The said fan has a tattoo similar to the Eintracht Frankfurt jersey, with Yeboah’s name and number also permanently inked on his back.

Eintracht Frankfurt fan tattoos Tony Yeboah's name and jersey number on his back
The former Ghana international was one of the trailblazers in the Bundesliga, with respect to black footballers.

He played over 120 matches for Frankfurt and impressively scored 68 goals. He also won two golden boots in the German topflight.

Yeboah also lined up for Leeds United and Hamburg SV, before hanging his boots following a one-year spell at Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Emmanuel Ayamga

