Boateng, 22 has completed his move from Spanish La Liga outfit Levante to Dalian Yifang on Wednesday, after successfully undergoing medical in Madrid.

He has thanked his teammates, the technical team, fans and the powers there be at club as her parted ways with them in a permanent deal to China.

"I want to thank God for how far he has brought me, and also many thanks to Levante UD for the excellent time we share. I will treasure all the great memories in which I have worked here as a team," he posted on Instagram.

"I enjoyed playing with all of you and I can say that I am a lucky player to work with such a large team of similarly minded people ... it is difficult for me to offer all of you, from the president to the last player," he added.

He continued," My one and half a year here agats a striker, despite how difficult it was for us, at least we were able to meet, overcome and maintain our goals as a club. I feel it is time for me to explore new challenges and my experience with diversity. I'm going to miss you all. I wish all my colleagues the best luck here in Levante."

Emmanuel Boateng joined Levante in the Spanish La Liga from Moireirense in the Portuguese topflight league last season.

Emmanuel Boateng made his mark in his debut season scoring against both Real Madrid and Barcelona and he is famously known for the hat-trick he registered against the Catalans, making him the first African to achieve that feat.

The forward made 50 first-team appearances for Levante across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring eight times.