He has successfully passed his medical in Madrid to confirm his exit from the Spanish La Liga to the Chinese Super League.

Although the fee paid for Boateng’s signature hasn’t been officially reported, it is understood to be around the region of €11m, which is the second highest transfer in Levante’s history following Jefferson Lerma’s €30m move to Bournemouth this summer.

The 22-year-old joined Levante in the Spanish La Liga from Moireirense in the Portuguese topflight league last season.

Emmanuel Boateng made his mark in his debut season scoring against both Real Madrid and Barcelona and he is famously known for the hat-trick he registered against the Catalans, making him the first African to achieve that feat.

The forward made 50 first-team appearances for Levante across La Liga and the Copa del Rey, scoring eight times.