Domestic football activities in Ghana including the Ghana Women’s Premier League has been to a halt since the ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed several rots in the beautiful game in the country was premiered in June last year.

The Normalisation Committee which was formed to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has organised a special women’s football competition, which is set to kick off on 9th March to bring football back to live.

Team manager of Sunyani based Prisons Ladies, Fainusatu Naomi Abdulai who has commended the initiative by the NC has said that the new competition is a big sigh of relief to the women football clubs because a lot of their players have got themselves pregnant due to the inactivity

"Inactive football brings a lot of problems. Some players are engaged in many social vices because they are not actively playing so we are excited by the return of football", she told Happy FM.

"We are grateful to the Normalization committee for their decision to organize this special competition for us to be active and fit again"

"Two of our players are heavily pregnant and one is pregnant but not visible.

"One of them is married and the others are engaged so I am not saying that pregnancy and giving birth is not good but because they are grown-ups"

"I believe if are playing football they won’t get pregnant now. They might actually decide to give birth later", she concluded.