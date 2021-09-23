Moise Kean opened the scoring for Juventus but Gyasi restored parity for Spezia after the half-hour mark and did a memorable celebration.

Racing off to the touchlines, the Ghanaian celebrated his equaliser by mimicking Ronaldo’s “siuuuu” celebration.

Unfortunately, though, Spezia went on to lose the game after goals from Federico Chiesa and Matthijs De Ligt consigned them to a 3-2 defeat.

Gyasi has always been a huge fan of Ronaldo and described the Portugal international as his role model in an interview earlier this year.

“For me, he [Ronaldo] is an idol and this too is a dream that came true. He is my idol and I dreamt of playing on the same field with him one day. I never thought of it happening so soon,” he told Joy Sports in April.

“I remember in the first game, I went to him and spoke with him, but unfortunately he couldn’t give me the jersey.

“In the second game before we started the game, he just came to me and asked 'Gyasi, how are you?' I was shocked, he remembered me!

"I was shocked because how can a whole Cristiano Ronaldo remember me because it has been a long time. Home and away games have a long time gap between them, so maybe he could forget that he promised a jersey."