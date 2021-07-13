Emmanuel Nettey: Hearts midfielder’s mum wears son’s jersey to work to celebrate league victory

Hearts romped to the 2020-21 league title following a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams shared the spoils.

The Phobians were aided by the result of bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 2-1 to Bechem United on the same day to ensure it was now mathematically impossible to surpass the Phobians.

Madam Aayo wore a customised jersey with her son’s name (Nettey) and number (10) printed on the back.

Emmanuel Nettey’s mother is a trader at the Nungua Market in Accra and was clearly in a celebratory mood following the Hearts’ title triumph.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has congratulated Hearts of Oak and Samuel Boadu on being crowned Ghana Premier League champions.

Akonnor, who had a managerial stint with Hearts in 2012, patted Boadu on the back for guiding Hearts to glory.

Posting on Twitter, the 47-year-old said well done to the club and its coach for emerging champions in the Ghanaian topflight.

“Massive congratulations to Hearts of Oak and colleague coach Samuel Boadu for winning the Ghana Premier League. Well done,” Akonnor tweeted.