The Ghanaian midfielder marshalled the midfield for the Black and Yellows as he enjoyed yet another full throttle for the side at the Friends Arena in Solna.

Kolbeinn Sigborsson opened the scoring for AIK in the 69th minute. The lead was cancelled out 6 minutes later courtesy of a striker by Johan Blomberg.

Former Sunderland midfielder, Sebastian Larsson grabbed a late winner for AIK in the 92nd minutes to secure the three maximum points for AIK.

The victory means AIK still sit 4th on the league table, four points adrift winners, Djurgardens IF.