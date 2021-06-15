Eriksen’s Collapse: Ghana Ambulance Service equipped to handle cardiac arrest cases on pitch – Dr. Pambo

Dr. Pambo, who is a CAF medical officer, was reacting to the recent collapse of Denmark star Christian Eriksen and the swift intervention of the medics to save the player’s life.

Eriksen fell unconscious during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at Parken Stadium on Saturday.

Pulse Ghana

The unfortunate incident happened just before half time and caused the game to the stopped by referee Anthony Taylor.

The Inter Milan star was, however, attended to by the medical staff and was resuscitated before being stretchered off the pitch.

“If this happened in Ghana, our colleagues will also do the same. In some time past, we met with the Ghana Ambulance Service to train them on how to respond to situations like this,” Dr. Pambo told Accra-based Happy FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“The Ghana Ambulance Service is equipped to carry out this with at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Kumasi and any player would have been saved if it happens there but for the other venues I don’t know.”