Ernest Nuamah ‘broke down in tears’ when Lyon tried to sell him to Fulham

Fulham ultimately reached an agreement with Lyon to sign the winger for a €19 million fee, although the transfer later failed to materialise.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Nuamah didn’t want to join the Cottagers and was emotionally affected by Lyon’s insistence on selling him.

Nuamah's emotional reaction to being forced to join Fulham

The report said the Ghana international broke down in tears when a contingent from Fulham flew to France to finalise the deal.

Nuamah is also reported to have disappeared during the medical and could not be found, which eventually led to the transfer collapsing.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate was bent on staying at the Ligue 1 club and playing in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Meanwhile, Lyon owner John Textor is said to have sent Nuamah a message to apologise for attempting to force him out of the club.

Nuamah joined Lyon on a permanent transfer in July following his impressive loan stint with the French side.

The 20-year-old initially completed a loan move to the Ligue 1 giants last season, where he played 33 matches and produced three goals and two assists.