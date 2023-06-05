The teenager enjoyed a very productive campaign with Nordsjaelland despite only moving to Europe last year.
Ernest Nuamah voted Danish Super Liga player of the year
Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah has been voted as the 2022/23 player of the season in the Danish Super Liga.
Nuamah finished the season with 12 goals and also provided four assists as his side finished second to eventual champions Copenhagen.
His impressive season saw him win votes from all players from the 12 clubs as he was crowned player of the year in the Danish topflight.
Meanwhile, the 19-year-old’s mother has said she hopes to see him play for either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the near future.
“If he gets to play for either Real Madrid or Chelsea, I will be very excited,” she told Pepe Suarez TV.
“I used to be a fan of Chelsea, but because they don’t put up good performances anymore, I don’t have a soft spot for them anymore. It is the big clubs that I want him to play for.”
Nuamah remains one of the most highly-rated players from Ghana at the moment, having graduated from the Right to Dream Academy.
The winger showed his quality to Ghanaians up close when he starred in the Black Meteors’ 2023 U23 AFCON qualifying playoff against Algeria.
The teen sensation was a lively presence in the first leg in Annaba and provided the all-important assist for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s winner in the second leg as Ghana triumphed 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for the U23 AFCON.
Nuamah has since been invited by Ghana coach Chris Hughton for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.
