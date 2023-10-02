‘Safe journey to your Maker’ – Hearts of Oak mourn former Sports Minister ET Mensah

The deceased remains Ghana’s longest-serving Sports Minister, having served under the Jerry John Rawlings government.

He also served as Education Minister and Minister for Employment and Social Welfare before becoming a Council of State member.

As a Member of Parliament, he represented the Ningo Prampram constituency from 1996 to 2016 when he was usurped by Sam George.

Having passed on at the age of 77, tributes have poured in from far and near, with Hearts of condoling with the deceased’s family and loved ones.

“RIP. Our condolences to the family of our former player and former Minister of Sports, Hon. E.T. Mensah, who has been called to glory. Safe journey to your maker. RIP, sir,” the club wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor, has passed away at the age of 87.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, the ex-First Lady died earlier today, Sunday, October 1, 2023.