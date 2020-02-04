The 31-year-old’s name was missing when the Italian giants named a 22-man squad for the Europa League knockout phase.

Meanwhile, January signings Victor Moses and Ashley Young have made the squad for the competition.

Inter Milan midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Fellow new signing, Christian Erikson who joined from Tottenham, was also named in the squad released on Monday.

Asamoah has been in and out of the Inter team this season, having battled with a series of niggling injuries.

His last game for the club came back in December, when Inter Milan hosted AS Roma in the Serie A.

Antonio Conte’s side will face Bulgarian giants Ludogorets in the round of 32 of the Europa League.