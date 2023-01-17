Everton want to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana – Fabrizio Romano

Sulemana enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last season after joining Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

However, his progress was curtailed by an injury which kept him on the sidelines in the latter parts of the 2021/22 season.

Despite returning to full fitness in the current campaign, the Ghanaian has been restricted to just substitute appearances at Rennes.

Everton want to sign the youngster on loan with an option to buy in the summer, while Augsburg and Bournemouth are also interested in him.

“Kamaldeen Sulemana is open to leaving Rennes in January. Everton are exploring loan with buy clause deal,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“Augsburg and Bournemouth have also asked for Sulemana as he could leave due to lack of game time.”

Meanwhile, Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has tipped Mohammed Kudus and Sulemana to be the next big stars of the national team.

The 22-year-old believes the pair have what it takes to be top players and lead the next chapter of the Black Stars.

Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.

He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.

Kamaldeen also made his mark when he was introduced in the second half of Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.