Addo became qualified for the job after acquiring his UEFA Coaching License.

The U-21 side of PSG Eindhoven is the place for him to begin his coaching adventure, having paid his dues to the side- spent ten years with the Dutch giants, so he knows their system very well.

Eric Addo

Eric Addo as a player started his career as a midfielder and later turned a defender.

The 42-year-old began his career in Europe in 1996 when he joined Belgian side Club Brugge and after excelling he was signed up by PSG Eindhoven, where he reached the peak of his career and played a key role as they won six Eredivisie (Dutch topflight league)

Aside from his successful career at the club level, he had a great time with the Black Stars, where he even represented Ghana in the 2006 FIFA World Cup- the first time the West African nation qualified for the Mundial.

Eric Addo also participated in the 1998 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)