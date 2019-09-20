This is according to the details of his funeral notice sighted by Pulse.com.gh

Junior Agogo passed on in London on Thursday 22nd August 2019, after battling with stroke for years.

Agogo who died at age 40 is remembered for the role he played in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations as Ghana placed third in the competition.

His match-winner against Nigeria in the quarter-finals still brings good memories to a lot of Ghanaian football-loving fans.

The Zamalek attacker despite having a short stint with the Black Stars emerged as a cult hero- he featured 27 times and scored 12 goals.

Junior Agogo 22

At club level, Junior Manuel Agogo began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, where he played just three games for the former Premier League outfit.

Junior Agogo played over 300 games at club level and registered as many as 133 goals.

Agogo’s most remarkable club spell was at Bristol Rovers, scoring 41 goals in 126 games. His time at Nottingham Forest was also notable as he bagged 20 goals in 64 appearances.